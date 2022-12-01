Mrs. Mary Smith McFarland, 96, of Elkton died Nov. 30, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. McFarland was born May 25, 1926, in Lincoln County. She married Robert (Bud) McFarland Dec. 24, 1946, and they resided in Elkton, where they raised their two children. She was the oldest living member of Elkton Baptist Church, where she was active in many capacities until her failing health. She had a great love for reading and bird watching. She spent many hours on her porch watching the birds eat from her many feeders. She also loved her companion kitty, Ju-Ju. They had a language all their own. She loved Jeopardy and was very good at answering before the contestants could. She is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Daisy Mullins Smith; husband Robert M. McFarland; infant daughter Shirley Kay McFarland; brother Willie D. (Bill) Smith; and sister Polly VanWaes.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon-2 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Chris Bolt and Bruce Barber officiating. Burial will follow in Elkton Cemetery.
Survivors include son Bobby McFarland and wife Dixie of Athens, Ala.; daughter Susan Cornelison and husband Dwayne of Elkton; sister Fay Foster of Ridgway, Ill.; grandchildren, Robert Cornelison and wife Nikki, Grant Cornelison and wife Laura, Drew Cornelison, Preston McFarland, Brian McFarland; great-grandchildren, Brody Cornelison, Brantley Cornelison, Blaise Cornelison, Boone Cornelison, Bryna Cornelison, Belamy Cornelison, Brevin Cornelison, Grayson McFarland, Laynnie McFarland, Bryce McFarland, Caden McFarland; many nieces and nephews; and friend, caregiver and, as she said, adopted daughter Judy Pope.
