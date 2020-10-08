Mrs. Mary Sue Newton, 72, died Oct. 3, 2020.
Mrs. Newton was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Lawrenceburg. She was a member of Chestnut Grove Methodist Church, a den mother for the Girl Scouts, a caregiver and retired as a machine operator at Avex. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Earl Graves and Virginia Smith; parents-in-law, Houston and Edith Newton; and sister-in-law Debbie Graves.
Funeral services were Oct. 6 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Galen Newton of Pulaski; sons, Michael Anthony Graves and wife Connie of Lawrenceburg, John Christian Norwood, Joey Nevon Norwood, both of Flomaton, Ala.; step-sons, Heath Lane Newton, Lance Edward Newton and wife Heather, all of Pulaski; daughter Chasity Leigh Smith and husband Jimmy of Pulaski; brothers, David Earl Graves and wife Cassandra of Parsons, Ricky Glen Smith and wife Kathy Darlene of Leoma; sister-in-law Sharon Medley and husband Barry of Pulaski; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
