Mrs. Mary Sue Ungruhe, 61, died April 12, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Ungruhe was born Nov. 18, 1961, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was very artsy and enjoyed making stained glass windows, jewelry and other creative pieces. She loved all animals and many different types of flowers, but especially iris. She is preceded in death by parents, James and Mary Edgington.
Memorial services were April 15 at the New Zion Baptist Church.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Tony Ungruhe of Pulaski; sons, Josh Schafer and wife Amanda of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew Ungruhe of Pulaski; grandchildren, Ali, Dario; brother Terry Edgington and wife Patty of Ohio; sisters, Vicki Lamb, Vivian Langan and husband Brian, all of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
