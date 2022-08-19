Mrs. Mary Teresa Bates, 90, of Huntsville, Ala., died Aug. 19, 2022.
Mrs. Bates was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Chicopee, Mass., and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and telling stories. She was a first-generation Polish American. She was the spouse of a World War II Veteran. She is preceded in death by husband Millard Filmore Bates; parents, Thomas and Sophia Srozyck; and sister Jane Srocyzk.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include daughters, Suzanne Birdsong and husband Brock of Pulaski, Rose Marie Bates of Owens Cross Roads, Ala.; sons, Mark Bates and wife Diane of Panama City, Fla., Mickey Bates of Owens Cross Roads, Ala.; grandchildren, Patrick Bates, Rachel Bates, Kathryn Birdsong, Emma Birdsong, Sophie Brygydir, Sarah Brygydir; brother Thomas Srocyzk of Boston, Mass.; and sisters, Helen Srocyzk of Feeding Hills, Mass., Katherine Srocyzk of Rogersville, Canada, and Fran Srocyzk of Atlanta.
