Mr. Matthew Arnold Williams, 83, of Lynnville died Feb. 16, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Williams was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Giles County, and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He married wife Gayle Sept. 1, 1962. He was a farmer and third-generation breeder of high-quality Belgian Draft Horses, Draft Mules and Jacks and Jennets. For 12 years, he served on the Belgian Draft Horse Association. He was a member of Lynnville United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, Newburn Matthew Williams and Alma Ellen Bass Williams; and sister Peggy Elaine Pope.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Kane officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include wife of 60 years Gayle Smith Williams of Lynnville; children, Michael Williams of Lynnville, Laurie Warren and husband Jim of Conway, Ark., Rita Thompson and husband Ted of Cornersville; brother Ted Williams and wife Nancy of Chapel Hill; and grandchildren, Abby Warren and Leah Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.