Mrs. Mattie Lou Davis, 80, of Prospect died July 30, 2020, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Davis was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Elkton and lived most of her life in the area. She loved her flowers and grandkids. She was a true homemaker, spending her time gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, tending to the small farm and tending to her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Johnnie Wilson Yant and Mary Magdalene Hill Yant; husband Charles W. (Sonny) Davis; daughter Melissa Beth Davis; son Charles Michael (Chuck) Davis; two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, from 1-3 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include sons, John T Davis and wife Jamie, Joseph Davis and wife Karen, all of Ardmore, Tenn., Tim Davis of the Conway Community; daughter Amy Rebecca Roberts and wife Jason of Lynnville; sisters, Fannie Maddox, Barbara Gammon, both of Tennessee; grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Tara Sockwell and husband Chad, Brittany Davis, Cody Davis, Shelby Davis, Adam Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Jared Roberts, Jebediah Roberts; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.