Mrs. Maurine Martin Evans, 80, died Sept. 19, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Evans was born March 6, 1941, in Pulaski, and was a graduate of Giles County High School. She attended Middle Tennessee State University, majoring in business. She later moved to Nashville, met and married Mack Evans. She loved life, her church, people, gardening, watching the Titans and any World Series baseball. She is preceded in death by husband Mack Evans; parents, Charles and Roberta Parker Martin; and sister Mauveline Martin Wall.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lynnwood Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Stevenson officiating.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the First UMC Memorial Fund, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the charity of your choice.
Survivors include nephew Nelson Wall.
