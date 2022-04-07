Mrs. Mauvoline McNeese Burns, 93, of Pulaski died April 7, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Burns was born July 26, 1928, in Pulaski. She received her LPN license in 1967 and served as a nurse at three locations of the Giles County/Hillside Hospital, retiring in 1990. She served as the treasurer of Trinity United Methodist Church for 70 years. She is preceded in death by husband of 66 years John Wilson Burns; parents, Leon and Lona Thornton McNeese; sister Cherry Ann McNeese McCree and brother Winford Leon McNeese.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 536 Agnew Road, Pulaski, TN 38478; or to Mt. Moriah Cemetery, c/o Jamie Marks, 407 Agnew Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include sons, John Michael Burns and wife Lizabeth, Harry Burns and wife Jewell, all of Pulaski; granddaughter Erin Burns Freeman and husband Lee of Knoxville; grandsons, Clint Burns and wife Ami, Rocky Burns, Casey Burns, all of Pulaski; and great-grandsons, John Clark Freeman, Kent Wilson Burns and Waylyn Leon Burns.
