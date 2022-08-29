Mrs. Megan Ann Whitfield, 51, of Pulaski died Aug. 27, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Whitfield was born June 18, 1971, in Ithaca, N.Y. She graduated from Trumansburg (N.Y.) Central School in 1989 and moved to Alabama that summer. She is preceded in death by husband Jefferson Whitfield.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 1, from 3-4 p.m. for family and from 4-7 p.m. for the public at Rose of Sharon Funeral Home, 126 Chestnut St., Pulaski.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at Farmer’s Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 131 Baugh Road, Elkton, with a private viewing for the family from 11 a.m.-noon with services to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Survivors include wonderful sons, Matthew Whitfield, Marcus Whitfield, both of Pulaski; beautiful daughter Eboni Whitfield-Miles of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; parents, Laurie and Bruce Daly of Ardmore, Ala.; and father-in-law Roosevelt Whitfield of Elkton.
