Mrs. Melissa Jean Holman, 56, of Pulaski died Dec. 3, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Holman was born Dec. 22, 1963, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, mimi and friend. She was a devoted Christian of the Baptist faith. She loved flowers, animals, especially horses, and photography. Her family was her world and her happiest times where spent with them. She is preceded in death by brother James (Jamie) Phelps; and grandparents, James Weakley and Henrietta Dickey Phelps and Andy Abe and Irma Alice Booker Smith.
Visitation is today (Saturday) from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Phelps Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Jessica Marie Crabtree, Jennifer Lauren Spurlin and husband Cody, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jaxxon Crabtree, AJ Coleman, Kardon Spurlin, Aidon Spurlin, Riley Spurlin; husband Larry Holman of Pulaski; parents, Mark and Jean Smith Phelps of Pulaski; sister Rhonda Miller and husband Eddie of Pulaski; nephews, Brandon Miller and wife Jaque, Jaye Phelps, Daniel McMahan; niece Kara Phelps; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
