Mrs. Melody Gooch Allen, 51, died March 2, 2022, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mrs. Allen was born Dec. 23 , 1970, in Giles County, and was a loving wife, mother and sister. She was a huge Alabama fan, loved her dogs and cats, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, John L. and Evelyn Gooch; and brothers, Pete Gooch and Dennis Gooch.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Hannah Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Daniel Allen of Pulaski; daughter Kayla Allen of Pulaski; brother Ken Gooch and wife Donna of Goodspring; sisters, Kay Wall and husband James of Goodspring, Amy Lawrence and husband James of Lawrenceburg, Lynn Hargrove and husband Dale of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
