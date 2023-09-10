Mr. Melvin Edward Wheeler, 80, of Lynnville died Sept. 7, 2023.
Mr. Wheeler was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Lewisburg. He retired from Faber Casteel as a maintenance supervisor. After retirement, he started a welding fabrication shop “Wheeler Welding.” He enjoyed the outdoors and farming. He is preceded in death by wife Lillian Faye Wheeler; parents, Melvin Flenoy and Ruby Pearl Watson Wheeler; and son-in-law Jerome Smith.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Survivors include son Jason Wheeler and wife Dawn of Lynnville; daughter Jennifer Smith of Cornersville; grandchildren, Brittny Hewitt and husband Jack, Blake Wheeler and wife Samantha; great-grandchildren, Tucker Hewitt, Tate Hewitt, Hadley Wheeler, Tinley Wheeler, Weston Wheeler; sister Linda Ballinger and husband Charles of Cornersville; and niece Tammy Riner and husband Danny of Cornersville.
