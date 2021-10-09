Miss Meri Hannah Walker, 18, died Oct. 3, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Miss Walker was born March 4, 2003, in Columbia, and was a beautiful young lady inside and out. She loved sports and loved riding her ranger with her dog Stella. She loved staying in touch with her family and friends, cooking and shopping. She had already become a successful building entrepreneur. She had completed one subdivision and was working on developing a second one. She was a freshman at Columbia State Community College and worked full-time at Mid-South Concrete. She is preceded in death by grandfather Fate Walker.
Funeral services were Oct. 8 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Jimmy Jean officiating. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Meri Hannah Walker Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank of Frankewing, 1671 W. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include parents, Kevin Wade and Meredith Johns Walker of Lynnville; brothers, Carson Walker, John Hayden Walker, Wade Walker, all of Lynnville; grandparents, Derris Johns and wife Vickie of Pulaski, Kathy Karch and husband Richard of Spring Hill, Susie Walker of Lynnville; great-grandmother Nancy Jo Garner of Lawrenceburg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends; special friends, Lexie Warren, Kaitlin Garner, Jackson Farler; and her dog Stella. , 18, died Oct. 3, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Miss Walker was born March 4, 2003, in Columbia, and was a beautiful young lady inside and out. She loved sports and loved riding her ranger with her dog Stella. She loved staying in touch with her family and friends, cooking and shopping. She had already become a successful building entrepreneur. She had completed one subdivision and was working on developing a second one. She was a freshman at Columbia State Community College and worked full-time at Mid-South Concrete. She is preceded in death by grandfather Fate Walker.
Funeral services were Oct. 8 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Jimmy Jean officiating. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Meri Hannah Walker Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank of Frankewing, 1671 W. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include parents, Kevin Wade and Meredith Johns Walker of Lynnville; brothers, Carson Walker, John Hayden Walker, Wade Walker, all of Lynnville; grandparents, Derris Johns and wife Vickie of Pulaski, Kathy Karch and husband Richard of Spring Hill, Susie Walker of Lynnville; great-grandmother Nancy Jo Garner of Lawrenceburg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends; special friends, Lexie Warren, Kaitlin Garner, Jackson Farler; and her dog Stella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.