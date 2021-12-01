Mrs. Merlene Joyce Penniman, 67, of Pulaski died Nov. 27, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Penniman was born Feb. 8, 1954, in DeKalb, Ill., and retired from Farm Bureau. She is preceded in death by parents, Donald Byrom Harmes and Lucille Grace Overton Harmes; brothers, Larry Wallace, Bill Wallace; nephews, Matt Wallace, Larry Wallace II, Bruce McCord; and grandson Jeremy Tyler Harmes.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Fred Penniman of Pulaski; sons, Jeremy Harmes of Iowa, Jamie Harmes and wife Kelly of Illinois; daughter Amanda Osteen and husband Johnathan of Lewisburg; stepdaughters, Jennifer Irving and husband Shannon, Heather Penniman, all of Illinois; sisters, Donna Lemay of Thompson Station, Brenda Richards of Wisconsin, Bonnie Johnson and husband Dick of Florida; grandchildren, Austin, McKayla, Devin, Cory, Xyana and Ayazia.
