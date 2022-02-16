Ms. Metta Nell (Mitzi) Gillespie, 88, of Pulaski died Feb. 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Gillespie was born May 21, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a lifelong rancher and raised cattle and horses. She enjoyed going to rodeos, horse shows and tractor pulls. She is preceded in death by parents, Irving and Leafy Bergum Knudson.
Celebration of life services will be held later.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulaski Veterinary Clinic, 1191 W. College St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Ardmore Companion Animal Hospital, 25547 Main St., Ardmore, TN 38449.
Survivors include son L.A. (Chip) Williams of Pulaski and lifelong friend Sis Osborn of Cornersville.
