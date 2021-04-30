Mr. Michael Anthony Zlock, 58, of Pulaski died April 23, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Zlock was born Feb. 16, 1963. He was employed at Spears Coastline. He is preceded in death by parents, Emil Freddie Zlock and Sarah Lee Johnson Burchell; and brother Jeffrey Glen Zlock.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include step-father Bobby Burchell Sr. of Pulaski; brothers, Bobby Burchell Jr, Austin Lee Burchell, both of Pulaski; sisters, Dawn Garcia, Debra Glover, both of Pulaski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
