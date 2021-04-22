Mr. Michael Bob (Red) Thomas, 59, of Pulaski died April 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Thomas was born July 25, 1961, in Fayetteville. He loved trucks, horses, animals, all three of his children and was a people person who never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by father James Thomas.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Wright’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Survivors include mother Joyce Ann (Peggy) Lewter of Fayetteville; children, Chris Thomas, Mark Thomas, Katie Thomas, all of Pulaski; sisters, Vicki Doty and husband Jimmy of Missouri, Lisa Marchi of Shelbyville; brothers, James Thomas, Mark Thomas and wife Tammy, Christopher Thomas, all of Fayetteville; special great-niece Jacie Huntley and husband Wesley of Pulaski; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
