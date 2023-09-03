Mr. Michael Caldwell, 52, of Giles County died Aug. 30, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Caldwell was born April 19, 1971, in Okinawa, Japan, and was a loving husband, father and brother. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors. He is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Chiyo Caldwell Jr.
No services are scheduled at this time. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Amanda Caldwell of Ardmore, Tenn.,; daughters, Kelsie Caldwell of Ardmore, Tenn., Kaylie Ables and husband Andrew of Pulaski; sons, Aiden Caldwell, Ashton Caldwell, both of Ardmore, Tenn.; brother Dennis Caldwell of Oceanside, Calif.; sisters, Yolanda Phillips of Oceanside, Calif., Lisa Davila of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.