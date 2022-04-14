Mr. Michael Chad Powell, 40, of Fayetteville died Feb. 6, 2022.
Mr. Powell was born Dec. 30, 1981, in Limestone County, Ala. He loved fishing, cooking out and his music. He is at home now, and will always be in our hearts. He is preceded in death by father Michael Powell; wife Franceshca Powell; and grandparents, Dalton and Juanita Powell and James Ewing Page.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
McCarty Funeral Directors & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Nancy Powell of Fayetteville; grandmother Mary E. Page of Pulaski; children, Jazmine Smith, Kayla Powell, Chris Powell, Cassidy Powell, Cameron Powell; sister Samantha Reed of Athens, Ala.; nieces, Taylor Reed, Emily Reed, both of Elkmont, Ala.; nephew Austin Reed of Elkmont, Ala.; lifetime friend Rodney Matthews of Killen, Ala.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
