Mr. Michael Cleo Johnson, 63, of Huntsville, Ala., died Dec. 15, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Mr. Johnson was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Salem, Ohio. He is preceded in death by parents, Johnny Johnson Jr.and Jessie Mae Long; brother John Edward Johnson; and sisters, Vicky Lee Davis and Betty Gail McNeal.
Memorial services were Dec. 19 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home with Doug Colwell officiating.
Survivors include sisters, Barbara Lewter and husband A.D. of Elkmont, Ala., Mary (Louie) Hamilton and husband Ed of Pulaski, Patricia Kalentkowski and husband Joe, Marie Kilpatrick and husband Danny, all of Goodspring; and several nieces and nephews.
