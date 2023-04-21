Mr. Michael Dewayne (Pee Wee) Bryant, 53, died April 14, 2023.
Mr. Bryant was born Dec. 27, 1969, in Pulaski. He was a 1989 graduate of Giles County High School where he played sports. On June 25, 2021, he married Teresia Kaye Holman, whom he adored as they where high school sweethearts but lost touch for several years and reconnected in April 2019. He was baptized at an early age in the year of 1981 and moved his membership to Greater Faith Christian Center. When he moved to Lewisburg, he moved his membership to Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by father Henry M. Bryant; mother Doris Ann Bryant-Cheatham; brothers, William Otis Bryant, Bobby Dangerfield; and grandmother Minnie Lee Neal.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include very loving wife Teresia Bryant; brothers, William Henry (Buster) Bryant and wife Jessica, Joe D. Dangerfield; sister Mary Hamilton; stepdaughter Ariyan Holman; stepmother Patricia Bryant; stepbrothers, Lamont Appleton, Robert Cooper and wife Crystal; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; very close friends, Jonny Herd, Daniel Braden, Don Drake, Tim Witfield; and many others.
