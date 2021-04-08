Mr. Michael James Wales, 21, died April 5, 2021, in Huntsville, Ala.
Mr. Wales was born Feb. 20, 2000, in Statesville, N.C., and was a wonderful artist and musician. He had a love for animals like no other. He was a video game player and an anime enthusiast. He is preceded in death by father Robert Brent Wales; maternal grandfather Terry Howington; paternal grandfather Jerry Wales and Aunt Ashley Howington.
Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, Ala., is in charge of arrrangements
Survivors include parents, Angel and Andrew Sokolik of Harvest, Ala.; brothers, Mathew Howington and wife Samantha of Columbia, Damon Sokolik of Harvest, Ala., Draven Cooper, Tarin Cooper, both of Tennessee; sister Raven Sokolik and Caleb Gaskins of Harvest, Ala.; grandparents, Linda and Ray King of Maryland, Sheila and Kevin Zills of Tennessee, Debbie and Richard Sokolik of North Carolina; uncles, John Howington of Florida, Jayson King, Jesse King, both of Maryland; aunts, Jenny Immell and husband Kaleb of Mississippi, Amanda Sokolik of North Carolina; nephew Oliver Howington; many cousins; soulmate Kori Carignan; close friends, Houston Smith Jr., ÉJ Guadarrama, Sarah Gregory, Stephen Motsinger, Matthew Teta; and bonus moms, Carla Almond and Crystal Campbell.
