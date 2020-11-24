Mr. Michael Lee Watson, 49, of Pulaski died Nov. 22, 2020, at Lincoln Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
Mr. Watson was born Sept. 8, 1971, and was a self-employed carpenter. He is preceded in death by father Tony Watson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10-11 a.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with memorial services to follow.
Survivors include mother Bessie Pickett Watson of Pulaski; brother Tony Mark Watson and wife Charlotte of Ardmore; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
