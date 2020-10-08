Mr. Michael (Mikey) Lynn Harper, 49, died Oct. 4, 2020.
Mr. Harper was born Jan. 19, 1971. He had a heart of gold and loved the outdoors, as well as cooking. His favorite things to do included spending time with his family and picking on his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Harvey Lee and Patsy Norwood Harper; and sister Jill Harper Smith and husband Tony (Snake).
Celebration of Life services were held Oct. 8 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Michael Aaron Harper and Brieana Colson of DeSoto County, Miss., Nicholas Blake Harper Moss and wife Kandice Leeann of Lauren County, S.C.; daughter, Kayla Harper Compton and husband Garrett of Denver County, Colo.; brother Tim Harper of Pulaski; sisters, Dawn Smith, Melissa (Missy) Nave and husband Rodney, all of Minor Hill, Leslie (Sis) Hood and husband Rick of Pulaski, Michele (Mickey) Gowan and husband Eric of Goodspring; grandchildren, Harvey Garrett Compton, Leighton Harper Compton, Aaron Braxton Harper, Ivy Harper, Harper Lee Moss, Landon Allen Moss, Rhylee Jo Moss; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
