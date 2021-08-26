Mr. Michael Ray Yant, 67, died Aug. 22, 2021.
Mr. Yant was born Nov. 5, 1953, in Pulaski, and was a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by parents, William Mark and Alice Jean Collins Yant.
Funeral services were Aug. 26 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Theresa Yant of Pulaski; sons, Matt Yant of Pulaski, Michael Yant of Woodstock, Ga.; stepson Dayman Schafer of Savannah, Tenn.; brother Perry Yant and wife Deborah of Prospect; sister Peggy Jean Jett and husband Thomas of Pulaski; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
