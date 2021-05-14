Mr. Michael Wayne Morgan, 45, of New Johnsonville, Tenn., died May 5, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Mr. Morgan was born July 11, 1975, in Pulaski. He was a member and youth pastor at The Tabernacle Church in Waverly. He graduated from John A. Gupton Mortuary College in 1996 and received his funeral director and embalmer’s licenses in 1997. He worked for Humphreys County and Carr & Erwin funeral homes. He later went back to school to become a paramedic and worked for Dickson County EMS, Giles County EMS and St. Thomas EMS. He was a member of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department Reserves and the TFDA. He enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening, going to baseball games, traveling — especially to the mountains, and watching Alabama football. He had a love for life and enjoyed the occasional prank on his family and friends. Above all, he loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is preceded in death by parents, Jerry Wayne Morgan and Janice Marie Hamby Morgan; grandparents, George Samuel Morgan and Annie Louise Morgan, Billy Eugene Hamby and Tera Irene Hamby; and father-in-law Billy Joe Smith.
Funeral services were May 11 at Humphreys County Funeral Home with Dale Caudle and Jon Maples officiating. Burial was in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 21 years Julianne Smith Morgan of New Johnsonville; sons, Cameron Seth Morgan, Gabriel Morgan, Aiden Morgan, Israel Morgan, all of New Johnsonville; daughter Savannah Morgan of New Johnsonville; brother Bryan Morgan and wife Sara of Waverly; sister Rebecca Morgan Birdsell and husband Charles of Pulaski; aunts and uncles, Betty Morgan Norwood of Pulaski, Billy Wade Hamby and wife Lori, Larry Hamby, all of Petersburg; mother-in-law Sandra Reneé Parlier of Hohenwald; siblings-in-law, Sharon Dobbins and husband Jimmy of Spring Hill, Joe Smith and wife Yong Suk of Edgewood, Wash., Eric Smith and wife Jeannine, Stephen Smith and wife Peggy, Stanley Smith and wife Mercedes, all of West Palm Beach, Fla., Chasity Austin and husband Scott of Radcliff, Ky.; best friend Jon Maples and wife Elaine of New Johnsonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
