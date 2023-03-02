Mr. Micheal (Mike) Dwayne Massey, 63, of Pulaski died March 1, 2023, in that city.
Mr. Massey was born Dec. 26, 1959, in Pulaski, and was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed helping others. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Duvall and Elvina Massey; and niece Tammy Massey.
Visitation will be Friday, March 3, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m.
Survivors include daughter Daina-Shay Smith and husband Marcus of Milport, Ala.; grandchildren, Asia, Anna, Kobe, Lucas, Marlee, Everly; brother Danny Massey of Pulaski and niece Jennifer Massey of Pulaski.
