Mrs. Michelle Johnson Matthews, 54, of Pulaski died Sept. 13, 2023.
Mrs. Matthews was born Jan. 27, 1969, in Lawrence County and was a loving wife, mother, daughter and aunt. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family more than anything. She is preceded in death by father William Johnson; grandparents, Kieffer and Ernestine Johnson, FZ (Ben) and Hazel Johnson; and aunt Janelle Johnson McIntosh.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2-6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 18, from 9-11 a.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Paul Mason officiating. Burial will be in Choates Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or mailed to 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
Survivors include husband Jeff Matthews of Pulaski; daughters, Briley Shellhouse and husband Scott of Memphis, Brooklyn Matthews of Knoxville; son Blade Matthews of Murfreesboro; mother Janice Johnson Duncan and husband Jim of Pulaski; brothers, Matt Johnson of Ethridge, Joshua Duncan, Seth Duncan and wife Jennifer of Pulaski; nephews, Braxton Johnson, Jackson Duncan; and niece Bree Johnson.
