Mrs. Michelle Leigh Carpenter, 43, of Pulaski died Feb. 4, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Ala.
Mrs. Carpenter was born Feb. 12, 1978, in Fort Walton, Fla., and was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to all. She was a CNA, which she considered a privilege instead of a job. She enjoyed reading and watching TV, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by grandfather Robert Lowrey and grandmother Nona Jones.
Visitation will bee Sunday, Feb. 6, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include husband Kirby Carpenter of Pulaski; daughters, Rachel Carpenter, Carrie Carpenter, both of Pulaski; mother Wanda Goldberg of Pace, Fla.; father Eugene Milstid of Molino, Fla.; sisters, Melissa Hicks and husband Travis of Pace, Fla., Dana Rova of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Rebecca Moore of South Carolina; grandfather Robert Jones of Bay Minette, Ala.; grandmother Ellie Lowrey of Pensacola, Fla.; granddaughter Alice Rae Nix of Pulaski; grandson Remington Grant Nix of Pulaski; special friends, JoEllen Johnston of Hohenwald, Laurie Bishop of Pulaski; several nieces and nephews and one great-niece.
