Mr. Mikey Lane Campbell, 66, of Pulaski died May 28, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Campbell was born Sept. 4, 1955, in Decatur, Ala. He was a member of Thompson Chapel Baptist Church and Relay For life. He was a retired safety coordinator for the Giles County Board of Education. He is preceded in death by father Charles William Campbell and son Jonathon Campbell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Patsy Ann Campbell of Pulaski; mother Betty Lou Pylant Campbell of Pulaski; sons, Steve Nance of Savannah, Chris Colvett and wife Jennifer of Lewisburg; daughters, Michelle Bevels and husband Jason, Jennifer Nance, all of Pulaski, Candi Johns and husband Bryan of Vanleer; brother Roger Campbell of Minor Hill; sisters, Rose Ogel and husband Ronnie of Priceville, Ala., Debbie Wiggins, Ann Butcher, both of Pulaski; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
