Mrs. Mildred Adell Dollins, 96, of Athens, Ala., died Sept. 11, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Dollins was born Dec. 2, 1926, and grew up in the hills and farmlands of Minor Hill. She played basketball in high school, went to church and fell in love. In February 1944, she married Wilford Dollins, who she never spent a night apart from until his death. She enjoyed painting and keeping a garden. She was constantly cooking and making abundant meals, especially at holidays. She knew how to work, too, as she spent much time helping her husband in his many business ventures in Pulaski, Athens and Decatur. She was a devoted grandmother, keeping a freezer full of ice cream and all the latest movies to watch after school. The Church was her priority. While she was able, she spent nearly every Sunday at Central Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Euna McCartney; husband Wilford Dollins; son Robert Dollins; brother Robert McCartney and sister Gladys Alsup.
Funeral services were Sept. 15 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Nancy Croomes and husband Scott), Lea Morash and husband Dan, all of Athens, Ala.; grandchildren, Nicole Dollins, Will Dollins and Lauren Bailey, Daniel Dollins, Ben Croomes and Jessica Miles, Rebecca Croomes, all of Athens, Ala., Robyn Olson and husband Javis of Pulaski, David Croomes and wife Ashlee of Burbank, Calif.; and several great-grandchildren.
