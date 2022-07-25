Ms. Mildred Fralix Graves Flores, 82, of Pulaski died July 22, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Flores was born March 30, 1940, and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a very dedicated, hard worker. She always loved to cook for family gatherings, spend time with her family and enjoyed her flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Jennie Mae Fralix; brothers, Earl Wayne Fralix, Robert Terry Fralix; sisters, Bessie Mae Russell, Peggy Osborne; and grandson Charles William Shelton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Bonnie Boren and husband Jimmy of Eva, Tenn., Wanda Gail Shelton of Lawrenceburg, Tammy Hughes and husband Kevin of Belfast; son Richard Evans Graves and wife Tonya of Pulaski; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Fralix of Columbia and Johnny Fralix of Lynnville.
