Mrs. Mildred Hendrix Patterson, 94, died Aug. 6, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Patterson was born Dec. 2, 1927, and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She devoted her life to raising and caring for her family, was hard working, always available for a good conversation and would tell you like it is. She was beautiful inside and out and was one classy lady. She was raised and attended school in Minor Hill. She became an LPN and worked for Maremont Gabriel as plant nurse for many years. Later, she owned and operated Merle Norman Studio on the Pulaski Square and was a member of Fairview Church of Christ. In her younger years, she enjoyed reading, taking the grandchildren to Reeves for ice cream and socializing on the square. She also enjoyed the Tennessee Walking Horse Celebrations, time at the river, talking politics, listening to the Tennessee Vols and the Kentucky Derby. She is preceded in death by husband Crutcher Patterson; parents, Will and Lola Hendrix; brothers, David Darrell Hendrix, Richard Don Hendrix, Pete Hendrix; and grandchildren, Phillip Neil Patterson and Bridgette Patterson Kirkland.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Celebration of life services will begin at 6 p.m. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairview Church of Christ.
Survivors include sons, Crutcher Farrell Patterson, Phillip Patterson, Robin Patterson and wife Debbie of Ashland City, Jamie Patterson and wife Lisa; daughters, Scarlett Hosay and husband Jimmy, Robin Patterson Neely; sister Peggy Skeets; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
