Mrs. Mildred Holley Mitchell, 92, of Pulaski died May 10, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Mitchell was born Dec. 14, 1930, in the Brick Church Community. She attended Beech Hill School, was a homemaker and loved quilting but her number one priority was her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Willie T. and Nannie M. McCormick Holley; love of her life Thomas E. Mitchell; brother Edd Holley; and sister Dorothy Holley Warren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include sons, Terry Mitchell and wife Judy, Billy Mitchell and wife Renee, all of Pulaski; daughters, Brenda Mitchell Hackney and husband Morris of Birmingham, Cindy Mitchell, Sheila Mitchell Eubank and husband Rob, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Amanda Kimbrough, Amelia Mitchell, Mitchell Hackney, Anne Morris Hackney, Shannon Mitchell, Whitney Mitchell, Brittany Deatherage, Emma Eubank; and 10 great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.