Mrs. Mildred Louise Blankinship, 88, of Pulaski died Jan. 26, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Blankinship was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Benton, Tenn., and was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked as a seamstress in the textile industry for many years. She is preceded in death by husband Kenneth Blankinship; son Charles Frazier; parents, Marvin and Minnie Jenkins Hawkins; and brother Richard Hawkins.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be Sunday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, 358 U.S. Highway 64, Ocoee, Tenn.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Prince of Pulaski, Norma Angelone of Old Fort, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jenny Myers and husband Michael of Pulaski, Rhonda Campbell and husband Jason of Old Fort, Stacy Frazier and wife Leigh, Jessica Frazier, Ashley Frazier, all of Cleveland, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Carley Jackson, Whitney Jackson, Jenson Marbut, Blake Fowler, Brooke Mull; brother Herman Hawkins and wife Freda of Conasauga, Tenn.; and several great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
