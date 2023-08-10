Ms. Mildred Louise Simmons, 73, of Pulaski died Aug. 2, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Simmons was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Lynnville. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Fred Abernathy, DDS, until she retired. She is preceded in death by parents, Wilson Henry and Mildred Burgess Spivey; daughter Amanda Louise Simmons; nephews, Rickie Allen Britton, Ronald Keith Spivey; and brother-in-law Richard Britton.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Lynnwood Cemetery with inurnment to follow.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Keith Spivey Memorial Scholarship Fund at First National Bank or the Giles County Humane Association.
Survivors include partner of 18 years Mickey Turner of Elkton; son Christopher Mark Norwood of Pulaski; daughter Kerry White and husband Jack of Pulaski; brothers, Wayne Spivey and wife Imogene of Lewisburg, Ronald Spivey and wife Gaylee of Pulaski, Joe Spivey and wife Margie of Franklin; sisters, Dale Britton of Pulaski, Elaine Weakly and husband Randy of Rogersville, Ala.; grandchildren, Ian White, Carson White, Aiden White, Matthew Norwood, Chloe Norwood; beloved fur baby Beau; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
