Mrs. Mildred Springer Minatra, 96, died June 1, 2021, at Glenwood Nursing Home in Florence, Ala.
Mrs. Minatra was born Feb. 19, 1925, in the Fall River community of Lawrence County. She was a homemaker for many years but spent several years of her early adulthood as a school teacher in the small country schools in and around her home at Fall River. She was a member of Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for more than 50 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Alex C. and Vera Hazelwood Springer; husband Wendell B. Minatra; infant daughter Anita Minatra; sisters, Carrie Bell Hillhouse, Kathleen Springer, Ida Ruth Konig; half-sister Annie Mary Springer; and brothers, Alex C. Springer Jr., James Springer, Howard Springer and Thomas Springer.
Private family burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis or to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Mark Minatra and wife Debbie of Florence, Ala.
