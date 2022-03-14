Mr. Millard Glinford Burgess, 97, of Prospect died March 12, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Burgess was born Nov. 17, 1924, in Lauderdale County, Ala. He retired from Brown’s Car Center. He was a WWII Army veteran and a member of the American Legion, Veterans Aliance and VFW. He is preceded in death by parents, Razzie Rickman and Rella Gracie McCafferty Burgess; wife Gladys Burgess; daughter Paula Standridge; brothers, Kenneth Burgess, Herbert Burgess, Floyd Burgess; sister Hattie Will Foust; and sons-in-law, James Erwin, Owen Beddingfield and Wendell Stanridge.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughter Brenda Beddingfield of Pulaski; sister Frances Gatlin of Goodspring; grandchildren, Christy Steelman and husband Eddie, Glen Beddingfield and wife PJ, Cindy Carnell and husband John, Melissa Austin and husband David; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and 11 nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.