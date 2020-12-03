Mrs. Millian Marie Cox, 78, of Pulaski died Nov. 30, 2020.
Mrs. Cox was born June 14, 1942. She is preceded in death by parents, Lige and Ocia Franklin Jenkins; husband Billy Gene Cox; son Tracy Gene Cox; sister Ola Mae Jenkins; and brothers, Lige Jenkins Jr., Walter Jenkins and Alfred Jenkins.
Graveside services were Dec. 2 at Scott’s Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Shores Baptist Church, 916 Shores Road, Goodspring, TN 38460.
Survivors include son Daniel Cox of Pulaski; sisters, Kathleen Tucker of Pulaski, Mary Stubblefield of Elkton; brothers, Jerry Jenkins of Lynnville, Billy Jenkins of Pulaski; grandchildren, Lashell Stackpole, Tessi Cox, Amber Davis, Damien Cox, Kitana Cox; and 11 great-grandchildren.
