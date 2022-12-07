Mr. Minard (Wolf) Abernathy III, 57, of Nashville died Nov. 19, 2022.
Mr. Abernathy was born Sept. 9, 1965 in Pulaski to Minard Abernathy Jr. and Mardra Abernathy.
A public viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 9, from 1-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 706 Monroe St., Nashville. Family visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m.-noon. Funeral services will begin at noon.
Survivors include son Nerva Marlow; Cheryl Brown, John Abernathy, Shelia McCollom and various other family and friends.
