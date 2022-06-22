Mr. Minard (Rooster) Abernathy Jr., 86, of Pulaski died June 14, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Abernathy was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Pulaski and was a devoted husband. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his family, fixing bicycles and going hunting and fishing. He was a licensed taxidermist and worked for Pulaski Electric System, Moonglo Drive-in, Genesco, Giles County Hospital and Westhill School. He enjoyed watching wrestling and most of all spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by wife Mardra Abernathy; parents, Minard Abernathy Sr. and Ruthie Douglas; son Wesley Brown and daughter Amanda Abernathy.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m.-noon at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will be in the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery.
Bennet-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Sheila McCollom of Pulaski, Sherryl Brown of Nashville; sons, Minard Abernathy III, John Abernathy, both of Pulaski; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.