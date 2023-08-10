Ms. Miranda Lynn, 29, of Pulaski died Aug. 5, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
She was born Sept. 8, 1993, in Pulaski and was an inspiration to her family and everyone who knew her. Although faced with medical concerns all her life, she never gave up. She fought every day to continue on with life no matter what. She really felt she could conquer the world. She loved her family and friends the most and was a child of God. She loved to shop, never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. She is preceded in death by grandmother Sharon Powell Bennett.
Funeral services were Aug. 9 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial was in New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include mother Phyllis Prince of Pulaski; brothers, Trever Blake Curtis, Trenton Holt, both of Pulaski; sister Lora Alexander and husband Jordan of Loretto; grandmother Julia Shedd of Pulaski; grandfather George Phillip Prince of Kentucky; fiancé Presley Cowan of Alabama; nephew Taten Curtis of Pulaski; aunts, Dana Mattox and husband Jody, Sherry Stanley; uncle Phillip Prince of Kentucky; stepmother Vicki Sundeen and husband Michael of Loretto; cousins, Brooklyn Tease, Tyler Singleton; and many other family and friends.
