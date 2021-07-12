Mrs. Missouri Belle Cox Holman, 78, died July 8, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Holman was born May 24, 1943, in Lynnville. A lifelong Christian, she was a member of Round Hill AME Church in Lynnville, where she served many roles over the years — Women’s Missionary Society, stewardess, usher board president, choir, treasurer and a member of Friendship Club #2. She received her formal education in the Giles County School System, graduating from Bridgeforth High School in 1961. She was employed at several sewing factories, retiring from the Giles County Courthouse in 2011. Her grandson Chris Brooks was her life; she started babysitting him at 10 weeks old, taking him to baseball practice and other school activities. After retiring, she started babysitting Chris’s twins, her great-grandchildren, calling them “Nannie’s Babies.” She loved watching Atlanta Braves and Vanderbilt baseball. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward Earl Cox Sr. and Jewel Fitzpatrick Cox; husband Robert Lee Holman; sister Effie Talley; and brothers, Morgan Cox, Edward Cox Jr., Tommy Cox, Coleman Cox, Joe Nelson Cox and Robert Wade Cox Sr.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 13, from 4-7 p.m. at The Rose of Sharon Funeral Service.
Graveside services will be at noon Wednesday, July 14, at Cox Cemetery in Lynnville with the Rev. William Howard Smith officiating.
Survivors include son Bobby Holman of Lynnville; daughter Rebecca (Sissy) Brooks of Pulaski; sister Geraldine Brown and husband Billy of Lewisburg; sisters-in-law, Mary Cox of Lynnville, Louise Cox of Pulaski, Betty Cox of Nashville, Therissa Holman of Lewisburg, Louise Waggoner of Manchester; grandson Chris Brooks of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Kason Brooks, Karmyn Brooks of Pulaski; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
