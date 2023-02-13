Mr. Mitchell Todd Woodard, 60, died Feb. 5, 2023, at AHC Lewis County in Hohenwald.
Mr. Woodard was born Oct. 16, 1962, in Portsmouth, Va., and lived most of his life in San Jose, Calif. He moved to Columbia in 2018. He is preceded in death by mother Linda Kane Woodard.
He will be laid to rest in California at a later date in March.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include father Anthony Wayne Woodard and Anna Wiebes of Spring Hill; sister Jenny Woodard Wiebes of San Jose, Calif.; aunt Debbie Davis and husband Johnny of Minor Hill; a niece, nephew and several cousins.
