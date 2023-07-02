Mrs. Monica Jane Myers, 56, of Pulaski died died July 1, 2023.
Mrs. Myers was born Dec. 8, 1966, in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by daughter Makenzie Brianna Myers; and grandparents, Archie Felton and Etta Ruby Campbell Smith and William Alexander and Lily Gaynell Hall Tosh.
Visitation will be from noon-3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Makenzie Myers Memorial Scholarship, at CB&S Bank, 317 W. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include father William Alton Tosh of Pulaski; mother Helen Geneva Smith Tosh of Pulaski; husband Dwight Myers of Pulaski; daughter Melaina Myers of Columbia; brother Jackie Tosh and wife Rhonda of Pulaski; sisters, Melissa Tosh and Amanda, Miranda Tosh, all of Pulaski; nieces, Kaitlynn Conway and husband Joel of Birmingham, Ala., Amber Bates and husband Josh, Jenna White, all of Pulaski, Chelsea Williams and husband Dustin of Texas; nephew Aaron Greer and wife Victoria of Huntsville; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Ryleigh, Cohen, Birdie and Makenna.
