Mr. Monty Cardin, 53, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Tri Star Southern Medical in Nashville.

Mr. Cardin was born Aug. 19, 1968, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband and father who was devoted to his family. He was a lineman for AT&T for 23 years, and along with his wife, the co-owner of C&C Printing Factory for 20 years. He always made time to be with his friends and family. If he was not at a sporting event for his children, he could be found spending time with his family and friends, grilling, fishing, or kayaking. For 14 years, he was a dedicated soccer coach to many children in the community. He will be honored and remembered by all of the people he touched during his life. He is preceded in death by father Robert F. (Cuz) Cardin.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn to services.

Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Soccer League, P.O. Box 1178 Pulaski, TN 38478.

Survivors include wife of 23 years Ann Cardin of Pulaski; daughter Elizabeth (Cheeks) Cardin of Pulaski; son Chase Cardin of Pulaski; mother Mary Jane Todd Cardin of Pulaski; brother Glenn Cardin of Pulaski; nephews, Casey Cardin and wife Bethe of Pulaski, Corey Cardin and wife Danielle of Lewisburg; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

