Ms. Moriah Jo Cobain, 35, of Pulaski died May 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Cobain was born May 12, 1987, in Jackson, N.J. She was a member of the Pulaski Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved teaching about the Bible and ministering to inmates at the local jail. She had an eclectic music taste, and enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. Often, she could be found outside, working in the yard. She is preceded in death by mother Renee Louise Davis Cobain.
Memorial services will be held via Zoom Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. To receive a link, email her father at [email protected].
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include father David Cobain; brothers, Jared Cobain, Brett Gaurino; sister Marlena McGrade; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.