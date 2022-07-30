Mr. Barry Clayton Medley, 69, died July 28, 2022, in Pulaski.
Mr. Medley was born July 17, 1953, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a very good man. He retired from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and was the co-owner of Medley’s Bait Shop. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren, and admired his community dearly. He loved guns, hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by parents, Thurman and Evelyn Medley; uncles, Malcom Medley, Virgil Medley; and aunts, Bensie Batts and Flo Medley.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 31, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations be made to the Giles County Sherriff’s Department or to the Giles County Honor Guard.
Survivors include wife Sharon Newton Medley of Pulaski; son Mark Hedgecoth and wife Jena of Mt. Pleasant; grandchrildren, Grace Hedgecoth, Oliver Hedgecoth, Amos Hedgecoth; brother Steven Medley and wife Clyda of Pulaski; brother-in-law Galen Newton of Pulaski; uncle Leonard Medley of Indiana; aunt Carolyn Medley of Huntsville, Ala.; special friends, Joe Purvis, Winfield Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.