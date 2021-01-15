Ms. Nancy Ann Baron Metz, 55, of Frankewing died Jan. 3, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Metz was born July 28, 1965, in Queens, N.Y. She spent many memorable childhood years in Sag Harbor, N.Y., before the family moved to Kansas, where she graduated from Shawnee Mission District West High School and received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Kansas in 1987. Formerly a resident of Clarksville, she spent her final years in Frankewing. There she attended McBurg United Methodist Church and was a proud, active member of community outreach groups, such as the Sunshine Girls and the FCE Club. She lived with her adored pets, June and Bubba, and her horses, to whom her heart greatly belonged. A lover of all animals, she was deeply dedicated to horses, in particular, throughout her life as she became an accomplished rider, instructor and trainer. Spanning decades, each person she taught and each horse she owned was lucky to benefit from her warmth, supportiveness and extensive expertise. When she wasn’t in the stables, she enjoyed creative pursuits, such as pottery, beading, painting, drawing, lariat basket-making, leather tooling and sewing. With her cheerful demeanor, soft-spoken voice and curious mind, she was a welcoming beacon of strength to all who were fortunate to spend time with her. She is preceded in death by mother Ruth Baron and husband Patrick A. Ryan.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
Survivors include loving stepdaughters, Jaclyn Ryan, Haley Haring, both of New York; and a wonderful group of close friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.