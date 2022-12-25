Mrs. Nancy Edger Koger, 60, of Pulaski died Dec. 23, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Koger was born April 29, 1962, in Huntsville, Ala., and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved quilting and sewing, making soap, gardening and baking, and loved Kombocha. She is preceded in death by husband Hershell David Koger; and parents, A. C. and Joyce Boyd Edger.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Moore Memorial Cemetery in Huntland.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Amy Byrdsong and husband Derek of Madison, Ala., Susan Huntley and husband Guy, Annabelle Koger, Ruthie Koger, Olivia Koger, all of Pulaski, Sarah Dunn and husband Tim of Lawrenceburg; sons, Josh Koger and wife Leanne of Pulaski, Hershell Koger and wife Bryn of Atlanta, Levi Koger and wife Kimberlyn of Hazel Green, Ala., Noah Koger and wife Olivia of Harvest, Ala.; brothers, Stan Edger, Adam Edger; 24 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
